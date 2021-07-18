News

Meghan Markle’s Big Gaffe: She announced she was pregnant at the wedding of Eugenie of York

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

A new book reveals that the former actress, to announce the good news, chose the day of the royal wedding. Stealing the show from the newlyweds, embarrassing Prince Harry

Loading...
Advertisements

Already in December 2018, there was a rumor of Meghan’s gaffe. A mistake that Queen Elizabeth II would never forgive her. ‘A misstep,’ according to the UK’s foremost etiquette expert Williams Hanson, who told  The Telegraph: ‘ It would have been much better to make the announcement at the end of the ceremony. I was very surprised by this fall in style on the part of Harry, who adores his cousin. ‘

Another source, however, previously had told Harper’s Bazaar that it was not true that Meghan had announced her pregnancy on the day of Eugenia’s royal wedding. However, in the following days, dedicating posts on social networks to the princely wedding celebrated in Windsor Castle, neither Sarah Ferguson nor Andrea of ​​York had mentioned Harry and Meghan. As if the Sussexes didn’t exist for them.

 

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

490
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
369
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
352
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
351
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
334
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
334
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
320
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
315
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
270
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
229
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top