Meghan Markle’s Big Gaffe: She announced she was pregnant at the wedding of Eugenie of York

A new book reveals that the former actress, to announce the good news, chose the day of the royal wedding. Stealing the show from the newlyweds, embarrassing Prince Harry

Meghan Markle embarrassed Prince Harry by revealing that she was pregnant (with Archie ) on the day of Eugenie of York ‘s royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank . Stealing the show from the newlyweds. The episode, which dates back to 12 October 2018, is narrated in a new book-bomb , yet another about the British royal family, entitled Royals At War: The Inside Story of Harry and Meghan’s Shocking Split with the House of Windsor . “It would have been a giant gaffe even if it hadn’t been a royal wedding,” write authors Andy Tillett and Dylan Howard: “ Eugenia and her mother Sarah Ferguson they were furious. And Prince Harry was embarrassed . ‘

Loading... Advertisements

Already in December 2018, there was a rumor of Meghan’s gaffe. A mistake that Queen Elizabeth II would never forgive her. ‘A misstep,’ according to the UK’s foremost etiquette expert Williams Hanson, who told The Telegraph: ‘ It would have been much better to make the announcement at the end of the ceremony. I was very surprised by this fall in style on the part of Harry, who adores his cousin. ‘

Another source, however, previously had told Harper’s Bazaar that it was not true that Meghan had announced her pregnancy on the day of Eugenia’s royal wedding. However, in the following days, dedicating posts on social networks to the princely wedding celebrated in Windsor Castle, neither Sarah Ferguson nor Andrea of ​​York had mentioned Harry and Meghan. As if the Sussexes didn’t exist for them.