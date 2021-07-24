Meghan Markle’s father ready to take her daughter and Prince Harry to court: “I have to assert my right”

Meghan Markle and the prince Harry they may soon end up in court. The duchess of Sussex’s father, Thomas Markle, who now lives in Mexico, in fact, told Fox News that he would take legal action if his daughter and son-in-law do not allow him to see his grandchildren, Archie, born in 2019, and Lilibeth diana, born a few months ago.

“We shouldn’t punish Lili for Meghan and Harry’s bad behavior,” the former Hollywood lighting director said in a video obtained exclusively by Fox News. “Archie and Lili are young children. They don’t do politics. They are not pawns. They are not part of the game. And they are also real and have the same rights as any other royal.” For this, he announced, “I will petition the courts of California to assert my right to see my grandchildren in the very near future”

Between Meghan Markle and her father, it must be said, relations have been broken for years now, since the wedding, the man had not been able to accompany his daughter to the altar because of a heart attack. And the situation had not improved, mainly because of the chatter of Thomas Markle, who never missed an opportunity to talk about his daughter with journalists.