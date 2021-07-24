News

Meghan Markle’s father ready to take her daughter and Prince Harry to court: “I have to assert my right”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Meghan Markle and the prince Harry they may soon end up in court. The duchess of Sussex’s father, Thomas Markle, who now lives in Mexico, in fact, told Fox News that he would take legal action if his daughter and son-in-law do not allow him to see his grandchildren, Archie, born in 2019, and Lilibeth diana, born a few months ago.

“We shouldn’t punish Lili for Meghan and Harry’s bad behavior,” the former Hollywood lighting director said in a video obtained exclusively by Fox News. “Archie and Lili are young children. They don’t do politics. They are not pawns. They are not part of the game. And they are also real and have the same rights as any other royal.” For this, he announced, “I will petition the courts of California to assert my right to see my grandchildren in the very near future”

Loading...
Advertisements

Between Meghan Markle and her father, it must be said, relations have been broken for years now, since the wedding, the man had not been able to accompany his daughter to the altar because of a heart attack. And the situation had not improved, mainly because of the chatter of Thomas Markle, who never missed an opportunity to talk about his daughter with journalists.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

692
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
529
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
523
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
511
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
473
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
471
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
445
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
422
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
366
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
303
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top