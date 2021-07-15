Meghan Markle’s first animated series arrives on Netflix

Archewell Productions, the company launched by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is officially entering the animation business. Meghan will, in fact, be the creator of Pearl, a “family series focused on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl inspired by a variety of influential women in history”. Of the project, the Duchess of Sussex will be the executive producer along with David Furnish, Carolyn Soper, Liz Garbus and Dan Cogan, while Amanda Rynda was chosen as showrunner.

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl will embark on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome the daily challenges of life» said Markle in a statement.

Meghan Markle Developing Animated Series ‘Pearl’ With David Furnish for Netflix https://t.co/K4CF0zJGsO — Variety (@Variety) July 14, 2021

“I am thrilled that Archewell Productions, in partnership with the Netflix platform and these incredible producers, will take us together in this new animated series which celebrates extraordinary women who have made history. David Furnish and I can’t wait to bring this series to light”, meghan resumed. Pearl, title not yet definitive, is the first animated series made by Archewell Productions: last fall, Markle and Prince Harry have signed a multi-year contract with Netflix for the production of documentaries, feature films, television programs and children’s series, and this project is part of the agreement.

For Netflix, Archewell is also developing Heart of Invictus, a docu-series that tells the sporting competition founded by Prince Harry on which the director Orlando von Einsiedel and the producer Joanna Natasegara are already working. The announcement of Pearl, instead, comes shortly after the publication of The Bench, the first children’s book by Meghan Markle.

