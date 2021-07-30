“Meghan’s abortion”: the new book-scandal arrives. The Queen is desperate

Harry and Meghan they would like to be able to transform into dollars not only everything they touch, but above all the secrets that still bind them to the royal family. They know that the attention paid to them is at its maximum and – according to the experts – they would be determined to exploit it. It doesn’t matter if, for example, Harry’s autobiographical bomb will impact Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. The Sussexes look more and more like two panzers, determined to destroy all the obstacles that separate them from their successful goals (and money). To fuel their media omnipresence also comes a new version of the book “Finding Freedom”, which promises further sparks between the royal family and the Sussexes. Prince Harry has launched more than one “boomerang” against the Windsors. Will he be able to re-assert it, without getting hurt, when he comes back?

A new version of “Finding Freedom”

Prince Harry’s autobiography was not enough to move the waters. The book “Finding Freedom”, signed by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, will also be released soon in a new version with new chapters. Harper Collins, who owns the rights to the work, has made it known that the authors will update the book addressing Harry’s grief over the loss of Prince Philip, the media consequences of the interview with Oprah Winfrey, the new life in California and philanthropic projects. And that’s not all. The new version of “Finding Freedom” will also touch on a very delicate theme, the miscarriage had by Meghan Markle in July 2020 and the difficult path that the duchess had to face to try to overcome the trauma. The revelations will not be lacking and the wait for this sort of “Finding Freedom 2” and for Harry’s book would be shaking Buckingham Palace from the foundations.

The strict Cambridge house rule

William and Kate they have learned that parenting is one of the most difficult jobs in the world and there is no instruction booklet. For this reason, while always showing great understanding with their children, the royal couple would have introduced a rule that no one can break and that would serve to mitigate the quarrels between the royal babies. “Shouting is off limits” , so reveals a source to the Sun, which adds: “Any hint of yelling at each other is dealt with by pushing them away.” Children, however, are not punished. Moreover, at their age, small spites and disagreements are normal. The insider reveals: “Things are explained and the consequences outlined and they never shout at them.” William and Kate, therefore, divide the quarrels and, then, talk to each one, in private, so that they understand why they made a mistake and must apologize. The Cambridges are also admired for the patience, sense of justice and rationality they adopt in the upbringing of their children. All qualities not at all obvious today.

