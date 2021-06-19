Games

Metroid Dread has been in the making for 15 years and marks the finale to the Metroid saga

© Nintendo

A full 19 years after the GBA title Metroid Fusion (or “Metroid 4”) we finally get the long-awaited continuation of the main series. As part of E3 2021, Nintendo announced Metroid Dread as the fifth main part. The release is scheduled for October 8, 2021, for Nintendo Switch.

Sakamoto created the concept 15 years ago

Now creator Yoshio Sakamoto talks about the creation of “Metroid Dread”. Strictly speaking, the action title for the Nintendo Switch has been in the works for 15 years. The first concept with the stubborn robot opponents EMMI was designed by Sakamoto at the beginning of production and is based on the SA-X from “Metroid Fusion”. However, the EMMI is far more dangerous and persistent.

They follow Samus every step of the way, can even crawl along walls and if they catch Samus, it will kill the screen immediately. In contrast to the SA-X, Samus will not be able to hide from the killer robots that easily (but there will be some options).

However, the developers were unable to implement the concept with the technology at the time, and development was finally terminated despite subsequent new attempts. At least until the Spanish studio, MercurySteam has shown great talent in Sakamoto’s eyes with Metroid: Samus Returns. He decided to dig up the plans for “Metroid Dread” again and entrust the Spanish with the project. According to him, the result exceeded his expectations, and “Metroid Dread” was better than he had ever imagined.

© Nintendo

Metroid Dread marks the end after 35 years

Since there is such a long time between the main parts, “Metroid Dread” will be suitable for newbies and relevant sections of the story will be rolled out at the beginning. This is also important because the upcoming offshoot should not only continue the main story that began 35 years ago but even bring it to an end. Metroid Dread will final for the current story arc about Samus and the Metroids.

In the course of the main 2D adventures, Metroids were used as biological weapons and some specimens even developed a special relationship with Samus. The end of “Super Metroid” should be unforgettable for fans.

Is that really the end? Not quite.

Metroid Dread will complete the current story arc, but that doesn’t mean it will end like that with Samus. However, Sakamoto confirmed that he had no interest in ending the Metroid franchise entirely. He already announced that another episode would come in the future.

