Metroid Dread: New 2D offshoot of the cult series announced

As part of its Nintendo Direct event today, the Japanese company announced: “Metroid Dread” for the Nintendo Switch. It is the first 2D offshoot of the franchise in 19 years and is being created in the development studio MercurySteam (“Metroid: Samus Returns”). The title should appear in a few months.

Metroid Dread: Samus Aran gains new and known skills

The focus of the action is of course once again the heroine Samus Aran, who is thrown into a new adventure. In terms of content, the latest title in the series starts at the end of “Metroid Fusion”, which was published in 2002 for the Game Boy Advance. The protagonist investigates a mysterious message on the planet ZDR that was sent to the Galactic Federation.

But of course, there is a catch: the planet is teeming with vicious aliens who want the heroine on the leather or the spacesuit. As if that weren’t bad enough, there is also a mechanical danger waiting there, so-called EMMI, powerful machines that hunt Samus. This should result in exciting situations in “Metroid Dread”.

Fortunately, Samus is more agile and skilled than ever! This should help her to survive these life-threatening situations, in which every mistake automatically means a cruel end for the heroine. In the course of the story, the main character not only has to track down the origin of the EMMI but also find a way to somehow stop her dangerous pursuers.

Some familiar, as well as new forces, are helpful to her. Samus can roll or slide under obstacles again. A new feature, for example, is a camouflage ability that can be seen briefly in the trailer and which it hides from the eyes of its mechanical pursuers. In the best series tradition, new abilities should help to unlock upgrades and abbreviations in already known areas .

“Metroid Dread” will be released on October 8, 2021, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

 

