Mia Khalifa against Arsenal, Vitoria Guimaraes gives her the shirt: “Welcome”

Mia Khalifa he continues his personal battle against theArsenal on social media and so, after celebrating Watford’s goals, she is now ready to cheer for the Vitoria Guimaraes in Europa League.

The former Lebanese star on the other hand is a great West Ham fan, a historically rival club of Arsenal. Hence Khalifa’s strong sporting hatred of the Gunners. So much so that Khalifa herself at the time of the draw let herself go to a comment not really elegant.

“Arsenal players sit down when they pee. That’s for people in Portugal who can’t hear me from the UK.”

The appeal was therefore promptly taken up by Vitoria Guimaraes, a Portuguese club that will face Arsenal in the Europa League and who asked Khalifa for his support.

Support that the former star did not miss and that earned her as a gift a personalized shirt of Vitoria Guimaraes with the number 1: “Welcome to the team, give us the address”.