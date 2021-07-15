News

Mia Khalifa and the hoax of the social centers that break the nose of the Activist of the League in Pontedera

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements




editing
September 14, 2020 12:25 C0



The troll page on Facebook INPS for the traditional family published on September 12 last year an appeal in which it told of a certain “Maria Califfi”, “attacked in the center while distributing leaflets of the League”. Maria Califfi was described as an “activist of Pontedera” and told herself how she had been “attacked by social centers”, finally remedying “a broken nose”. The final appeal was League-style: “And these would be the real democrats? Shame!”


maria caliphs mia khalifa-2



Obviously the one portrayed in the photo is not the activist of the League of Pontedera Maria Califfi but the actress and former star Mia Khalifa, that photo dates back to June 2020 and served to tell when she underwent rhinoplasty surgery to slightly change the shape of her nose. At the time, says Mag24, the former star of Lebanese origin told by thread and by sign his intervention, calling it a moment that changed her life. “I couldn’t be happier at the idea of being able to show my profile to the guests at my wedding,” Khalifa had written, retracing the various phases of an intervention that will slightly change her nose, maintaining her Middle Eastern traits. Maria Califfi’s joke has meanwhile become trending on Twitter.

Loading...
Advertisements










Gallery




  • maria caliphs mia khalifa-2


    maria caliphs mia khalifa-2











Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

441
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
335
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
333
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
321
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
303
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
300
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
282
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
276
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
242
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
216
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top