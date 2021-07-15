Mia Khalifa and the hoax of the social centers that break the nose of the Activist of the League in Pontedera

The troll page on Facebook INPS for the traditional family published on September 12 last year an appeal in which it told of a certain “Maria Califfi”, “attacked in the center while distributing leaflets of the League”. Maria Califfi was described as an “activist of Pontedera” and told herself how she had been “attacked by social centers”, finally remedying “a broken nose”. The final appeal was League-style: “And these would be the real democrats? Shame!”











Obviously the one portrayed in the photo is not the activist of the League of Pontedera Maria Califfi but the actress and former star Mia Khalifa, that photo dates back to June 2020 and served to tell when she underwent rhinoplasty surgery to slightly change the shape of her nose. At the time, says Mag24, the former star of Lebanese origin told by thread and by sign his intervention, calling it a moment that changed her life. “I couldn’t be happier at the idea of being able to show my profile to the guests at my wedding,” Khalifa had written, retracing the various phases of an intervention that will slightly change her nose, maintaining her Middle Eastern traits. Maria Califfi’s joke has meanwhile become trending on Twitter.

Loading... Advertisements





















Gallery







































