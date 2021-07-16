News

Mia Khalifa collects the dog’s feces with the mask … which then gets back in the face VIDEO. Hoax or reality?

Mia Khalifa he takes off his mask and uses it to collect his dog’s feces. The former red light actress, after throwing the feces in the trash, puts the mask back on as if nothing had happened. The footage was released over the weekend and there are those who openly talk about hoaxes. Khalifa, 27, after putting the mask back on her face, continued to walk the dog.

The video was posted by TikTok star Benny Blanco before also ending up on YouTube and has been viewed by several million users. Blanco subtitled: “I just saw @miakhalifa put poop on your face”. The former adult actress who has left the industry since 2018, did not stand by and replied to Blanco: “At least I’m not an anti-mask”.

“I have just returned from a trip and I have to walk my dog. So safety first. Everyone has to wear a mask.”

Mia Khalifa, is the video a hoax?

Some people believe that the video is a hoax, with both sides looking for easy publicity.

Some have wondered why Blanco recorded that very scene with his mobile phone at that time. Looking at the video then, the mask that Khalifa wears seems to be clean (source: The Sun, YouTube).

