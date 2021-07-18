Mia Khalifa desperate for the sale of John Wall: the video in tears

The Washington Wizards may not be the most popular team in the NBA, but they have one special fan: Mia Khalifa. The former pornstar has repeatedly, over the years, expressed her love for the franchise and for the now-former star John Wall, who sold a few days ago in Houston after arriving in the capital as the first call to the 2010 draft.

Khalifa was so impressed by the news of Wall’s departure that she first questioned her own support for the Wizards in the future and then posted a tearful (obviously fake) video as she danced and sang the

famous Troop 41 song

, released. in 2010, dedicated to the new Rockets player:

“Do the John Wall”

.

It is with great sadness that I announce I am now a Rockets fan? 🥴 pic.twitter.com/BWKxEGMVbH Loading... Advertisements — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) December 3, 2020

