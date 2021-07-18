Mia Khalifa desperate for the sale of John Wall: the video in tears

The Washington Wizards may not be the most popular team in the NBA, but they have one special fan: Mia Khalifa. The former pornstar has repeatedly, over the years, expressed her love for the franchise and for the now-former star John Wall, who sold a few days ago in Houston after arriving in the capital as the first call to the 2010 draft.
It is with great sadness that I announce I am now a Rockets fan? 🥴 pic.twitter.com/BWKxEGMVbH
— Mia K. (@miakhalifa) December 3, 2020
https://twitter.com/miakhalifa/status/1334552633286094849?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1334552633286094849%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.basketuniverso.it%2Fmia-khalifa-disperata-per-la-cessione-di-john-wall-il-video-in-lacrime%2F