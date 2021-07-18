News

Mia Khalifa desperate for the sale of John Wall: the video in tears

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The Washington Wizards may not be the most popular team in the NBA, but they have one special fan: Mia Khalifa. The former pornstar has repeatedly, over the years, expressed her love for the franchise and for the now-former star John Wall, who sold a few days ago in Houston after arriving in the capital as the first call to the 2010 draft.

Khalifa was so impressed by the news of Wall’s departure that she first questioned her own support for the Wizards in the future and then posted a tearful (obviously fake) video as she danced and sang the famous Troop 41 song, released. in 2010, dedicated to the new Rockets player: “Do the John Wall” .

https://twitter.com/miakhalifa/status/1334552633286094849?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1334552633286094849%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.basketuniverso.it%2Fmia-khalifa-disperata-per-la-cessione-di-john-wall-il-video-in-lacrime%2F

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

490
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
369
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
352
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
351
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
334
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
334
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
320
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
315
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
270
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
229
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top