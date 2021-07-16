Mia Khalifa launches a petition to have all her films deleted

Over two million people want all of Mia Khalifa’s footage to disappear from the web. This is not a protest against the former adult film actress but a response to her desire to erase her past and permanently archive all her films.

After a relatively short career, from 2014 to 2016, today Mia Khalifa is still considered one of the most popular actresses ever and on Instagram she is followed by over 21 million followers. Today he would like to turn the page but some production companies continue to publish his old films passing them off as new ones. That is why he has launched a petition on Change.org.

“Mia and her team have provided countless offers to the current owners of her videos to no avail.” – reads the text of the collection of signatures – “Big companies are not giving Mia Khalifa the right chance to take her content to court. We demand that her videos be removed and discussed fairly in court without putting Mia Khalifa in a serious financial ruin. Mia has repeatedly expressed her regret for her decisions in her previous career.”

In just two weeks the petition has already gathered more 2,070,000 signatures.

Photo: Mia Khalifa, Instagram