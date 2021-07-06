Celebrity

Mia Khalifa Pose in Micro Transparencies and High Ankle Boots!

Model Mia Khalifa shared new content that she pampered her fans with while wearing a flirty translucent dress

Without a doubt, Mia Khalifa has managed to win the love and admiration of her millions of followers thanks to her content on social networks such as the one she recently shared using transparencies while showing off something of her outfit.

Something that has characterized Mia Khalifa for years is her enormous charms and the ease she has to show off them and it is not that she needs a lot to do it, but certainly helping is always a little useful.

This time it was through a photo as well as a flirty video were, where the Lebanese celebrity and influencer was showing off her shapely legs because she had a definite objective to do so.

If you think I went anywhere in this other than back inside, “wrote Mia Khalifa.

The model and now also a businesswoman affirmed that she herself had designed this pair of ankle boots, also mentioning that they were a bit too large because this was the last pair.

The design of the ankle boots in red, with a platform of the same color and transparent heel, was also accompanied by a short dress with which she wore her shapely legs, and apparently, it was something transparent but without showing something undue.

