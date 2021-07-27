News

Mia Khalifa returns single and is forced to block the suitors to the assault

Mia Khalifa in the trailer for the second season of Ramy (frame from YouTube)

Mia Khalifa claims to have blocked countless people on social media

“My lock button he never practiced more than that. Zero confidence in humanity remained.” Mia Khalifa, the famous ex-pornstars and figure always famous, even if outside the red light environment, for its attractiveness. This, at least, judging by the assault (virtual, fortunately) that he suffered from a tide of suitors once back single.

The actress recently separated from her husband, Robert Sandberg, after two years of marriage. And this was already news in itself. As a result of which, of course, an apparently impressive number of deluded people have launched themselves to send dm to Mia, obviously hoping to be next.

A discomfort certainly not unprecedented for a woman on social media, especially if so famous and linked to the hard environment, which in the eyes of many will probably make her “easy”. Clearly this is not the case: just because an actress has done pornography, it does not mean that she must be particularly helpful in private and sentimental life.

Of course, there was no lack of comments on the social networks themselves. One gentleman wrote, “Ah, have you separated? I’m sorry. If you’re still interested in Danish guys who know how to cook, I’d be glad to come forward“. Another: “Regina I’m sorry it didn’t work. If you ever want a trip to Spain write to me, I know the country like the palm of my hand”. And so on.

