MIA KHALIFA REVEALS WHAT SHE IS WEARING UNDERNEATH VERY PROUD

The beautiful model and actress of Lebanese origin Mia Khalifa decided to show her followers the outfit she was wearing underneath, she was very nice because she revealed something that no one knew.

This video was shown on her Instagram account through her stories, in it, Mia Khalifa, a well-known internet celebrity, revealed that the look she had on had worn it all day.

At the top we see Khalifa wearing a long-sleeved blouse with an integrated collar and thin, but striking necklaces as well as rings, the interesting thing was the lower part.

Read also: On the balcony, Jem Wolfie shows off her small waist

When she moved the camera a little more to show us, we realized that he was wearing a flag green shorts, extremely loose from the well-known brand Calvin Klein.

We could even think that it was a boxer of her husband Robert Sandberg because of the design of it, once she showed it on video she began to laugh uncontrollably, because of the difference in styles in which we saw it.

This is due to the fact that she had made several live videos of which of course no one had noticed her inferior look until she decided to share it, there is no doubt that Mia is quite nice and witty.