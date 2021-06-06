Celebrity

Mia Khalifa reveals what she is wearing underneath very proud

Posted on
Mia Khalifa

The Lebanese model shared a video where she revealed what she had underneath, this outfit certainly surprised several!

The beautiful model and actress of Lebanese origin Mia Khalifa decided to show her followers the outfit she was wearing underneath, she was very nice because she revealed something that no one knew.

This video was shown on her Instagram account through her stories, in it, Mia Khalifa, a well-known internet celebrity, revealed that the look she had on had worn it all day.

At the top we see Khalifa wearing a long-sleeved blouse with an integrated collar and thin, but striking necklaces as well as rings, the interesting thing was the lower part.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ShowNews (@show__news)

When he moved the camera a little more to show us, we realized that he was wearing flag green shorts, extremely loose from the well-known brand Calvin Klein.

We could even think that it was a boxer of her husband Robert Sandberg because of the design of it, once he showed it on video he began to laugh uncontrollably, because of the difference in styles in which we saw it.

This is due to the fact that she had made several live videos of which of course no one had noticed her inferior look until she decided to share it, there is no doubt that Mia is quite nice and witty.

 

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

124
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
102
News

Shooting at a Rap Concert in Miami: 2 Dead and 25 Injured
68
Entertainment

Will Cardi B Have a Big Role at SummerSlam?
62
Entertainment

Fashion Haircuts Summer 2021: The ‘One Length Cut’ by Angelina Jolie
40
Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown: Age, Private Life and Films of the Actress
36
Games

Far Cry 6: A Vaas Easter Egg Is Hidden in the Gameplay Video
35
Entertainment

Amazon Buys Hollywood Studio From James Bond Films
34
Games

Zelda: Ocarina of Time Once Featured Portal-Style Gameplay
32
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Reveals Details Of The New Yeezy Collection
32
Games

God Of War Ragnarok: Game Name Still Unclear, Despite Speculation
To Top