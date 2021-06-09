Celebrity

MIA KHALIFA SHOWS OFF HER FLIRTY PAJAMAS, IT’S PINK AND EYE-CATCHING

Posted on
Mia Khalifa

The beautiful Lebanese model and celebrity of social networks and OnlyFans  Mia khalifa shared a flirty photoshoot where she appeared showing off her pink pajamas.

Mia Khalifa’s fans were delighted to see her show off these images on her official Instagram account, without a doubt her millions of followers were fascinated to see her.

With a total of five photos and a video published a day ago, the beautiful businesswoman with enormous charms and beautiful tanned skin claimed that these pajamas she was wearing were her animal spirit.

Also read:  Ana Cheri dresses with beautiful jewels in her swimsuit!

This was the description he shared in his publication, the garments were long, they consisted of long pants and the same long-sleeved shirt, but the cuffs had feathers.

Khalifa was sitting on a long bench in her pink-rimmed sunglasses, hat, and white strappy slippers that matched the design.

In front of a beautiful pool in the first images, she is later shown under some stairs posing and also with a cup of coffee, although they were not her most flirtatious photos, they have undoubtedly been the most charming just by seeing her illuminated face we realize it immediately.

