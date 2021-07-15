Mia Khalifa that you combine! Collects the dog’s feces with the mask and then wears it (VIDEO)

Mia Khalifa, a famous former red light actress, was filmed using a mask to collect the dog’s feces and then put it on her face.

In a video shared on TikTok, filmed by the US producer Benny Blanco, you see Mia Khalifa, 27 years old, who takes his dog for a walk. Suddenly he stops and takes off the mask. He bends down, it seems that he collects the excrement of his pet and, after throwing the feces in a nearby bin, he puts the mask back on.

The video garnered over 8 million views. The reaction of the direct concerned? “At least I’m not an antimask.”

And again, always in a video shared on TikTok: «I have just returned from a trip and I have to walk my dog, therefore, safety first of all, everyone must wear a mask». Then he approaches the dog to the camera and shows him with a mask on.

Some users, however, think that the scene was designed at the table. But one commentator wrote: “Guys, it’s true. In his latest TikTok he wears the exact same dress and admitted that he made that gesture to some followers».

