Mia Khalifa unleashed in the Premier League: “I cheer any team you play against Arsenal”

Mia Khalifa attends Watford-Arsenal live and gives a show: she drains a whole beer after the Hornets goal. She cheers West Ham.

Mia Khalifa, as many will know, is a former Lebanese pornographic actress, naturalized American. Now, however, for some time, he has been talking about himself especially for his football “outings”. In fact, she confessed to be a great fan of the West Ham and closely follows the events of the Premier League, watching matches from the stadium and commenting on social networks without brakes.

Honestly, I just support whichever team is playing against Arsenal — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) September 16, 2019 Loading... Advertisements

Even yesterday (Sunday) this happened. He watched the match between Watford and Arsenal live. First he posted a video where an entire beer is drained after the first goal of the Hornets (who would then tie the match at 2-2 final).

Then, to the many who asked her the reason for this cheering (since she did not play her West Ham) she answered simply like that.

“I have to be honest, I cheer any team you play against Arsenal.”

The reference is obviously to the rivalry between West Ham and Arsenal, which give life to one of the many London Derbies. Watford fans will now have an extra sympathy for Mia Khalifa, who in the videos published also wears the yellow and black shirt of Quique Sánchez Flores’ team.