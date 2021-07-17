News

Mia Khalifa unleashed in the Premier League: “I cheer any team you play against Arsenal”

Posted on
Mia Khalifa attends Watford-Arsenal live and gives a show: she drains a whole beer after the Hornets goal. She cheers West Ham.

Mia Khalifa, as many will know, is a former Lebanese pornographic actress, naturalized American. Now, however, for some time, he has been talking about himself especially for his football “outings”. In fact, she confessed to be a great fan of the West Ham and closely follows the events of the Premier League, watching matches from the stadium and commenting on social networks without brakes.

