Mia Khalifa’s blue strips don’t cover her huge charms!

Model and actress Mia Khalifa appear in a photo that was posted on Twitter, where she is wearing thin blue straps that do not completely cover her enormous charms.

Mia Khalifa began to grow in popularity in 2015 when her few appearances in adult films became a success, thanks to which she became quite a celebrity.

Although she retired from the industry within a few months of entering it, she continues to show her beauty and exquisite figure but independently.

This publication was shared on June 5, 2019, on the microblogging service, in the photo we can see that he still looks very jovial and extremely flirtatious as well as mischievous.

With her charms literally in the air and only these thin strips, you can see a part of her charms, perhaps that alone was enough for her fans to get even more excited and her imagination began to fly.

It seems that the account that shared the image is from a fan, they say that in the link that appears in the publication you can find forty photographs of the Lebanese model, as mentioned in the description.

