Celebrity

Mia Khalifa’s Green Top Leaves Her Huge Charms in the Air

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Model Mia Khalifa shared a video where she was showing off her huge charms while wearing a cute green top

The flirty model of Lebanese origin Mia Khalifa shared an extremely flirty video where she is showing off her enormous charms as she has done on several occasions.

Mia Khalifa has managed to become a celebrity thanks to the fact that she first became a full-grown movie star.

This publication was made through her Instagram stories, she is wearing a green top that has a kind of corrugated edge that gives it an even more striking effect.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

Loading...
Advertisements

 

The emerald green top Khalifa was wearing has skinny straps, in her original video, it is quite short, so much so that her huge top charms just popped out of this flirty little garment.

The Beirut, Lebanon- born model and businesswoman continually share content on her stories even more often than on her feed.

From what she wrote in the video, the Lebanese flirt was working or maybe she was preparing for a photoshoot and showed a little of what her OnlyFans followers will surely be able to enjoy in a few days.

He currently has more than 24.6 million followers who are aware of his publications, not only on Instagram but also on Twitter.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

295
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
280
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
206
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
203
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
186
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
179
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
174
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
174
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
172
Celebrity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce the birth of their daughter
156
News

Shooting at a Rap Concert in Miami: 2 Dead and 25 Injured
To Top