Mia Khalifa’s Green Top Leaves Her Huge Charms in the Air

Model Mia Khalifa shared a video where she was showing off her huge charms while wearing a cute green top

The flirty model of Lebanese origin Mia Khalifa shared an extremely flirty video where she is showing off her enormous charms as she has done on several occasions.

Mia Khalifa has managed to become a celebrity thanks to the fact that she first became a full-grown movie star.

This publication was made through her Instagram stories, she is wearing a green top that has a kind of corrugated edge that gives it an even more striking effect.

The emerald green top Khalifa was wearing has skinny straps, in her original video, it is quite short, so much so that her huge top charms just popped out of this flirty little garment.

The Beirut, Lebanon- born model and businesswoman continually share content on her stories even more often than on her feed.

From what she wrote in the video, the Lebanese flirt was working or maybe she was preparing for a photoshoot and showed a little of what her OnlyFans followers will surely be able to enjoy in a few days.

He currently has more than 24.6 million followers who are aware of his publications, not only on Instagram but also on Twitter.