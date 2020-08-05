News

Mika heartbreaked for his Lebanon: “The suffering is atrocious”| And former star Mia Khalifa calls for help

The singer was born in Beirut and exactly four years ago he had returned to Lebanon to perform. “My heart is with Beirut and Lebanon. Four years ago, just today, I was performing in Baalbek in Lebanon. I spent the morning looking at the photos that evening. I end the day looking at these terrible images of Beirut that make me shiver #beirutlebanon,” he commented on Twitter.

Mia Khalifa, the famous red light actress born in Beirut, also wanted to share on Instagram and with a video on Tik Tok his pain asking for aid and relief of all kinds to be allocated in the destroyed areas of the city: “My heart is shattered,” he said in the video.” And then he added: “There is a need for resources, help, do not stop and donate as much as you can ..”.

Then on Instagram he wrote: “In Lebanon it is morning and no one has slept. Please continue to share, donate and help relief efforts. Share photos of missing persons, hotels taking displaced citizens, blood bank headquarters, or simply photos to raise awareness of this humanitarian crisis and the collapse of the country.”

