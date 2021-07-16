Sports

Milan, Giroud’s day: medical examinations in progress

The striker French, who landed last night in Linate, will sign today the contract that will bind him for two years to the Rossoneri

For the Milan it’s Olivier’s day Giroud. The striker French arrived last night in Milan, around 6.50pm, and today he is doing everything inter necessary to sign the contract that will bind him to the Rossoneri in the next two seasons.

giroud-gdm-5.jpg

The live day

12:30 – obtained sports fitness, Olivier Giroud he leaves the Ambrosian Institute. First autographs, selfies and two jokes in Italian with the fans: “How do I feel with the colors of Milan? Perfect.”

12:05 pm – Giroud he arrived at the Ambrosiana Institute to obtain sports fitness.

11:50Giroud he came out of the La Madonnina clinic. The first part of the medical examinations were carried out, now direction Ambrosiana for suitability. The signing with Milan is expected in the afternoon.

giroud-screen-gdm-visite.jpg

8:10 – Olivier Giroud arrived at the La Madonnina clinic to support medical examinations. “Forza Milan” his first words to the fans outside.

The details of the contract

Two-year contract at 5 million euros gross per season, while in the Coffers of Chelsea will be paid a million euros of fixed base plus one bonus (linked to the achievement of the Champions League and the number of appearances of the player).

giroud_francia_image.jpg


