Milan, there is also Fiorentina on Pobega: Italian pushes, it is a challenge to Atalanta | Firstpage

: a session in which it is not easy to move and invest existing resources but in which there is no lack of ideas in the Rossoneri club to make Stefano Pioli’s squad even more competitive, which in the next season will also have to try its hand at the prestigious and complicated stage of the Champions League. By the mouth of Maldini himself,, with a couple of shots that make the leap in quality. aavailable, including that of

THE VIOLET BURSTS IN – Back from a first positive season in Serie A with the Spezia shirt – 6 goals in 20 appearances – the Trieste midfielder has ended up in the sights of several clubs, both foreign and Italian, to which Fiorentina has been added in the last few hours. Trained by chance by that Vincenzo Italiano who, in his adventure in Liguria, had at his disposal and focused on the boy favoring his growth path. Italian you have already personally spent with the purple management to suggest the purchase of Pobega, thus officially entering into competition with Atalanta, the other team that has deepened contacts with Milan in recent weeks.

Loading... Advertisements

THE CONDITIONS – As for Hauge, who remains in the sights of Wolfsburg and Eintracht Francorte, the Rossoneri club hopes to monetize in an important way the possible sale of one of the best products of its youth sector in recent years and hopes to get a figure close to 15 million from the farewell of Pobega. Which remains at the moment under the orders of Stefano Pioli and celebrates his 21st birthday today, waiting for concrete developments from the market. Fiorentina, strong in the fact that Atalanta – also engaged on the Koopmeiners front for the midfield – has not yet sunk, therefore enters the contention: there are also the Italian viola in the race for Pobega.