Millie Bobby Brown: Age, Private Life and Films of the Actress

Millie Brown became famous all over the world thanks to her role in Stranger Things

She is therefore 17 years old. The young actress achieved worldwide success thanks to the role of ‘ Eleven ‘ in the TV series Stranger Things. Since she was a child she has suffered from a hearing problem, which over the years has led to a slight hearing loss in her ear. Millie approached the world of acting from an early age. At the age of 7, she began attending an acting school in Orlando, United States. Here she is noticed by an agent thanks to which Millie gets the first roles in some successful TV series, such as NCIS and Modern Family. Millie Bobby Brown currently lives in Georgia, precisely in Atlanta. She has a brother, Charlie, and two sisters, Paige and Ava.

Millie Brown: movie

As for the TV series, Millie has had roles in Intruders (2014), Ncis (2014), Modern Family, and Gray’s Anatomy (2015), as well as of course Stranger Things, in which she has been acting since 2016. The list of films in which was the protagonist. In 2020 he starred in the film Enola Holmes, while in 2019 she had a part in Godzilla II – King of the Monsters. In 2021 she also starred in Godzilla vs. Kong. In 2017 and 2018 she was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series for Strangers Things. Since 2019 she has been an ambassador of #WePlayStrong of UEFA and in the same year, she launched her own make-up and skincare line, Florence By Mills.