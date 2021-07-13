Games

Minecraft Dungeons Release Echoing Void Add-On

Posted on
Companies Mojang Studios and Double Eleven announced the upcoming release of the latest addition to Minecraft of Dungeons. The expansion is dubbed Echoing Void and will go on sale on July 28th. In the Echoing Void DLC, players will finally be able to reach the end of the story campaign and face the main boss.

In addition to paid content, a free update will also appear in the game. It will bring new power-ups for players, as well as a new unique mission Gauntlet of Gales. We have to go into a maze full of treacherous challenges and puzzles. To complete the mission, you will need endurance, ingenuity, cunning, and dedication.

Echoing Void will be included in Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition. This is the full version, which will include the base game and all six expansion packs: Jungle AwakensCreeping WinterHowling PeaksFlames of the NetherHidden Depths, and Echoing Void. In this case, the purchase will turn out to be cheaper than separately. The complete edition will be available on July 28th.

