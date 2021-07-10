Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Released

The company Capcom has released a role-playing adventure Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. The release took place on Nintendo Switch and PC.

Nintendo eShop – 5399 rubles

Steam – 1999 rubles

Simultaneously with the release, a demo version of the game became available on Steam. It has previously appeared on Nintendo eShop. Last week, the developers presented the release trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin showed the gameplay of the co-op and shared plans for the development of the game until October.

Critics have already appreciated the novelty. On Metacritic, RPG Adventure scored an average of 81 out of 100. Reviewers believe that Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is perfect for those who have always wanted to get to know the series.

“Monster Hunter Stories 2 may not have enough stars from the sky, but it’s a fun experience that can train new players to the wonderful elements of the series. The battles are full of rich strategy, and collecting monsters and customizing equipment kept me coming back to the game even after the credits. If you were curious about this series but are intimidated by its core games, then Stories 2 may be the starting point you’re looking for. ”- Game Informer, 85 out of 100. “Those looking for a calm yet surprisingly deep JRPG will love Monster Hunter Stories 2, even if some of its more visible flaws are harder to forgive. But once you look past them, you’re left with a wonderful little adventure with a fun combat system, cute characters, and an emotionally resonant storytelling that has sunk its claws much deeper than I expected. If you’ve never gotten around to the main games in the series, try this one. ”- TheGamer, 80 out of 100. “Monster Hunter Stories 2 may look cute, but it still retains the immense depth that the series is known for. No, it’s not as vast and dynamic as Monster Hunter World, but it works in its favor. Stories 2 is the affordable entry point I have been waiting for in the series, and it inspired me to return to other games in the series to test my skills again. ”- PC Gamer, 80 out of 100.