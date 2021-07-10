Games

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Released

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The company Capcom has released a role-playing adventure Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. The release took place on Nintendo Switch and PC.

  • Nintendo eShop – 5399 rubles
  • Steam – 1999 rubles

Simultaneously with the release, a demo version of the game became available on Steam. It has previously appeared on Nintendo eShop. Last week, the developers presented the release trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin showed the gameplay of the co-op and shared plans for the development of the game until October.

Critics have already appreciated the novelty. On Metacritic, RPG Adventure scored an average of 81 out of 100. Reviewers believe that Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is perfect for those who have always wanted to get to know the series.

Loading...
Advertisements

“Monster Hunter Stories 2 may not have enough stars from the sky, but it’s a fun experience that can train new players to the wonderful elements of the series. The battles are full of rich strategy, and collecting monsters and customizing equipment kept me coming back to the game even after the credits. If you were curious about this series but are intimidated by its core games, then Stories 2 may be the starting point you’re looking for. ”- Game Informer, 85 out of 100.

“Those looking for a calm yet surprisingly deep JRPG will love Monster Hunter Stories 2, even if some of its more visible flaws are harder to forgive. But once you look past them, you’re left with a wonderful little adventure with a fun combat system, cute characters, and an emotionally resonant storytelling that has sunk its claws much deeper than I expected. If you’ve never gotten around to the main games in the series, try this one. ”- TheGamer, 80 out of 100.

“Monster Hunter Stories 2 may look cute, but it still retains the immense depth that the series is known for. No, it’s not as vast and dynamic as Monster Hunter World, but it works in its favor. Stories 2 is the affordable entry point I have been waiting for in the series, and it inspired me to return to other games in the series to test my skills again. ”- PC Gamer, 80 out of 100.
Recall that the players will take on the role of the grandson or granddaughter of the legendary rider Red. The protagonist will meet with the Wyverian Ina, who knew Red and who keeps the Rathalos egg. Both of them will have to harness the power of the legendary beast, which, according to predictions, should destroy the world.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

374
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
311
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
288
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
274
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
257
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
236
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
236
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
219
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
197
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
188
Celebrity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce the birth of their daughter
To Top