Mortal Kombat Legends film with Johnny Cage and Sonya Blade receives sequel

Fans of the popular fighting game Mortal Kombat from Midway Games can look forward to more supplies soon: While the cinemas are finally able to reopen after a long corona-related break and show the action film Mortal Kombat on the big screen, another video game adaptation of “Mortal Kombat “Franchise. The animated R-Rating film ” Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge ” from 2020 is getting a sequel.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms with Johnny Cage, Sonya Blade and Sub-Zero

The new animated action film ” Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms ” starts directly from the plot of the first part, but nothing is revealed about the plot itself. What is certain, however, is that there will be a reunion with many well-known and legendary characters from the games, again with the voices of the original cast of the first film.

Joel McHale as Johnny Cage

Jennifer Carpenter as Sonya Blade

Artt Butler as Shang Tsung & Cyrax

Dave B. Mitchell as Raiden , Kintaro & Sector

Fred Tatasciore as Shao Kahn

Gray Griffin as Kitana , Satoshi Hasashi & Mileena

Ikè Amadi as Jax Briggs & One Being

Jordan Rodrigues as Liu Kang

Patrick Seitz as Hanzo Hasashi / Scorpion

Robin Atkin Downes as Shinnok & Reiko

New additions include the well-known characters Sub-Zero / Kuai Liang (Bayardo De Murguia), D’Vorah (Debra Wilson), Jade (Emily O’Brien), Kung Lao (Matt Yang King), Stryker & Smoke (Matthew Mercer), and Paul Nakauchi as Grand Master Lin Kuei .

See the trailer for the previous film ” Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge ” here.

A new anime film is coming in the summer

The animated action film will again be directed by Ethan Spaulding together with screenwriter Jeremy Adams and producers Rick Morales, Jim Krieg and Sam Register. Also on board is Ed Boon, co-founder of John Tobias of the successful video game series. The production studio is Warner Bros. Animation in collaboration with NeatherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

” Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms ” should appear on Blu-ray this summer. One can assume that the new film – like its predecessor and the film reboot – has an R rating, which in this country corresponds to an FSK approval from 18 years of age. Meanwhile, Mortal Kombat 11, the latest title in the game series has appeared.