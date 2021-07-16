“Mourinho is the perfect coach for Roma”

Rome – Interviewed by BBC Sport, Chris Smalling talked about his relationship with Mourinho, José. These are his words: “It was a surprise for everyone, there was great enthusiasm at his announcement. I knew the media would build something on our relationship in the days of United . From my point of view it was good to be coached by him, we won a trophy together and he made me captain in that Europa League final. Therefore, having a coach who knows you is good, a successful technician and determined to win trophies at all costs. I know how important it would be to bring a trophy to this club, Jose’s story shows that Roma chose the perfect man to do it”.

On the European Championship won by Italy “I knew I would have to face the festivities. On Monday (the day after the final, ndc) the people were pretty respectful because they knew I would be disappointed. But now the situation has begun to calm down. Spinazzola came in on his crutches and hit me with one of those. Luckily he kept his medal away.”

Loading... Advertisements

On the experience at Roma. “I recovered completely from the injuries, it was a very frustrating experience. The championship? For most of the two seasons I’ve been here we’ve been constant and we weren’t far from the summit. Now it’s about having the mindset when we go through those difficult times, and we have to stick together. We have to find that continuity. We hope to succeed with Jose and his staff because Roma is a great club. There is a nice feeling around. There are all the basics. It’s just a matter of bringing everything together now.”