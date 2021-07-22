Nerf This: Khalifa Supports! – Everyeye.it

Mia Khalifa a channel has opened on Twitch. Mia Khalifa there has already type more than eighty thousand members. Mia Khalifa was a star. Mia Khalifa is no longer a star, now she does something else. And to do this other, that is, whatever goes through her head to do, she exploits (rightly) the fanbase accumulated also thanks to the red lights. Maybe in a week he will have already changed his mind, maybe he will go on making streams for years to come. But it doesn’t matter. These are the facts, deal with it. And I still do not understand the fuss, the controversy, the indignant and, at the same time, the exalted.

You see, dear guys, I think episodes like this say a lot more about the gaming community than about miss. Khalifa and on anyone else, equipped with a minimum of celebrities, decides to approach video games. Because on the one hand, alas, it reminds us that beyond the guidelines of Twitch and company, many still behave like teenagers in prepubertal age, ready to click uncritically on the promise of a few centimeters of skin, whether we are talking about a former star or some bored girl who with excessive necklines throws (goes) on the last title. On the other hand, I detect the annoyance of those who see such initiatives as an unwelcome intrusion, a crossing of borders dedicated only to “real gamers”: those who spend 18 hours glued to the chair to give you a show that, at least for the writer, is still tristanzuolo and sometimes unwatchable. But that is another matter.

Let’s make a reality check, so we understand each other. Twitch, YouTube and any other community are not the world universe. They are first and foremost money-making machines. 99% of people play a few hours a week, alternate Call of Duty with Fifa, do not have time to spend their days watching someone play for them and represent the ideal target of all the big publishers. You are the 1%, a privileged class of people who have time, desire and money to give to those who stream, and that’s okay. I would just like to remind you that the era of nerds locked in the cellar is over, that video games make bundles of money to those who publish them and those who advertise them and that what was once a medal to be pinned to the chest, at the cost of getting caught by the ass, today is just a new branch of marketing. Video games are no longer just yours, ours. They are everyone’s, and we could not wish for a better future than this.

Loading... Advertisements

Some may well continue to be indignant, to rant against Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Conan O’Brien and any other showman or famous person guilty of having crossed the sacred boundary of purism, perhaps allowing himself to also express some criticism of this or that title. Perpetuating the idea that hardcore extremists are the only ones who know everything, who know the true, who discern the right. The world has since moved on. Because dostoevsky, kubricks, bob dylans are sacrosanct. But on an equal footing are the Dan Browns, the Michael Bays, the Nickelbacks, who have freed us from the laces and sluces of the sacred guardians of the arts. So long live Kojima, but also long live Mia Khalifa who plays the fuck she likes (no pun intended): to make money, for exhibitionism, to have fun. Because, and I will never tire of saying it, if the video game is really culture then you can not go on with alternate plates, separating, filtering, cataloguing. The label of “true gamers“, together with bullfighting, we leave it to the experts, as someone of a certain level said. Peace.