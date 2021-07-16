News

Nessa Barrett against selfish and superficial influencers. Who are you talking about?

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Nessa Barrett attacked on Twitter some of them about colleagues considered selfish and superficial. There are those who think that the titkoker was referring to Josh Richards and Olivia Ponton. Is that really the case? Let’s go in order and reconstruct the facts.

Two days ago Nessa posted a tweet with the video of Pain (which according to some critics would be copied from Selfish by Madison Beer). Under that tweet the tiktkoer vented attacking, without mentioning them, some about fellow influencers:

If you post a photo of your body every time you train to show off nothing, please stop it. When faced with certain things I feel a great embarrassment. Nobody cares if you’ve been working for 100 days, not even your ten-year-old fans.

There are so many influencers who do live shows or post just to brag and show how rich they are while asking to be rich and not paying attention to their followers who took them to that point. It’s so sad to see how selfish and superficial people are. I have lost my faith in humanity.

Nessa Barrett, perhaps regretting such harsh and clear statements, later deleted those tweets, but users had plenty of time to read and comment on them. Some of them assumed that those messages were addressed to Olivia Ponton, others to her ex-boyfriend Josh Richards:

She literally described her ex-boyfriend.

In subsequent tweets Nessa Barrett changed the subject, apologizing for being a bad example in the past and ensured that it has changed:

Loading...
Advertisements

In the last three months I have matured so much. Please tell me that you have noticed my growth.

Nessa will also have matured, but fans from those tweets have probably noticed more the criticism of colleagues, rather than its growth…

Nessa Barrett








Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

462
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
349
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
343
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
332
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
316
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
314
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
298
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
292
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
256
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
224
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top