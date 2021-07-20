Never again on a stage, guardianship killed my dreams

Britney Spears continues to speak publicly, through her social networks, and without any brakes. The singer returned to blame her father and sister in a post in which she told fans – some of whom criticized her for the videos in which she danced in her room – that it will be impossible to see her dancing on a stage until the protection falls.

Britney Spears continues to speak publicly, through its social networks, and without any brakes. The singer returned to blame her father and sister in a post in which she told fans – some of whom criticized her for the videos in which she danced in her room – that it will be impossible to see her dancing on a stage until the guardianship falls and her father will control everything she does. In the post the singer also takes it with her sister who a few days ago played some of her songs during a prize show: “My so-called support system has hurt me deeply” referring to family members and to that system that usually should have defended her and that keeps her tied for more than 10 years to a protection by her father that a few days ago was confirmed.

The stop at concerts

“For those of you who choose to criticize my dance videos… look, I won’t be performing on any stage any time until my father takes care of what I wear, say, do or think! I’ve been done this for the last 13 years… I would much rather share the videos from my living room instead of on stage in Las Vegas, where some people were so far away that they could not even shake my hand (…)” explained the singer who immediately afterwards also explained why she decided to stop performing, as it was in recent days had also said her historical manager who for this reason had decided to resign.

Against the sister

“And no, I’m not going to make up heavily and I’m going to try and try again on stage and since I won’t be able to do business with remixes of my songs for years and I have to beg to put my new music in my show for MY fans… I’ll stop!” explained the singer, who also took it with her sister: “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and played my songs for remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!! This protection has killed my dreams… all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is hard to kill… yet people still try!!!! I didn’t like the way documentaries brought to light humiliating moments from the past… I overcame all this and humiliated I was for a long time!!!! And to the women who say it’s weird the way I still have hope for fairy tales I say go fuck you !!!!! As I said… hope is all I have right now… if you don’t like what you see, stop following me !!! People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is!!!! Now I’m going to read a fucking mommy fairy tale!!!! Psss if you don’t want to see my precious ass dancing in my living room or it’s not up to your standards… go read a fucking book!”.

Criticism of colleagues

In recent days Britney Spears who for the first time posted with the hashtag #FreeBritney, which is what her fans have been using for years to demand the end of legal protection, has also taken it with all those famous people who are now showing their support, wondering where they were when she was drowning: “There is nothing worse than when the people closest to you, who have never spent themselves for you, publish things about your situation whatever it is and show their support … there is nothing worse than this !!!! How dare the people you love the most say something… have they ever stretched out a hand to lift me to the TIME !!!??? How dare you make public that now you care… you stretched out your hand when I was drowning???? One more time… no… so if you’re reading this and you know who you are… and actually you dare to say something about my situation just to save your face publicly !!! If you will post something…. Please stop with that right approach when you’re so far from right that it’s not even fun… and have a good day!!!!!”