new clash with his father between money and tears

A sad soap opera. This has now become the life of Britney Spears. Where everyone feels entitled to say anything. With her father asking her to pay legal fees. And she who… weeps. In short, there is still no peace for the diva of Baby one more time. But here are the latest news of this intricate story.

Britney Spears’ dad’s request

Britney Spears continues to ask the Los Angeles court, through her lawyers, to support someone with her father. That the judges appointed his legal guardian after the psychological collapse of years ago. The singer does not seem to be comfortable with her father. That he has power over every aspect of his life, especially the economic one.

The hearings have been going on for months. And lawyers’ fees are increasing. for that Jamie Spears he filed legal documents to make the trust that encloses the singer’s property pay more than $3 million in legal fees, including nearly $2 million to his lawyers. In essence, Jamie wants Britney herself to pay for this legal feud.

The other request of Dad Spears is that the 16 thousand dollars a month that he receives in salary be maintained. To which are added 2 for the rent of an office.

Britney’s Tears

This news came as the internet was still bubbling with comments to a post by Britney on Instagram. Where she said “embarrassed” by the documentary Framing Britney Spears produced by the New York Times. «I haven’t seen the documentary, but from what I’ve seen I’m embarrassed by the way I’ve been highlighted. I cried for two weeks. I still cry sometimes.” Here

In fact Britney Spears says that the idea brought forward by the director Samantha Stark it’s not true. The film, in summary, puts its finger in two rather deep wounds. On the one hand, the mismanagement of the Britney Spears phenomenon. On the other, the exploitation of a young woman and her problems. To the first case belong, surely, figures such as those of the parents and a certain enturage who did not know how to protect the money machine (because that’s how Britney was treated) that they were called to manage. To the second case, however, belong all those who took advantage of Spears, especially when he was sick.

The makeup artist: that’s not the real Britney

To create even more confusion under the sky, he thought about it Billy Brasfield, the pop star’s former makeup artist. What to PageSix she stated that it wasn’t Britney who wrote that social message. “I wrote to her and she replied,” says the make-up artist also of Beyoncé and Mariah Carey. “What upsets me about that post is that it is, basically, a story that denounces his fans and the movement #FreeBritney. At a time when people are looking more consciously at the facts and what is happening».

Brasfield, in essence, believes that the post was meant to distract people from what is happening in court, between financial issues and Britney’s tutelage. Making the pop star take a position against the spontaneous movement born on the Net that asks to remove Spears from legal protection because it is able to understand, want and manage itself.



The revelation of Sharon Stone

To add fuel to the fire, however, also intervened Sharon Stone. Who, during an interview to promote his auotbiography, told a curious episode. In 2007, the singer allegedly wrote her a letter asking for help. “Britney wrote me, a very long and important letter, moving, during a very difficult period of her life – roughly in the period when she shaved her head. She wanted me to help her,” the actress told the Kelly Clarkson Show.

Admitting, however, that she did not do it because she too was experiencing a very difficult time at that juncture. “I couldn’t help her. Because the truth is that we both needed help. She needed help and I needed help.” “The truth is that it is very difficult to be a very successful woman and non having everyone around who control you, put their hands in your finances and manage you. I’m sure all the young stars are managed. You get checked so much that… There’s a huge breaking point and there’s a point where you break.”

It is difficult to understand where the truth lies. Difficult to understand when (if?) there will be a solution that makes everyone feel good.

