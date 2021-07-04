Games

New Dragon Age 4 Concept Depicts the Raven

Yesterday we learned that at the upcoming presentation of EA Play Live there will be no news about the upcoming Dragon Age 4, as well as about the new part of Mass Effect. And today, BioWare studio executive producer Christian Daly apologized for that.
Sorry for the lack of news on EA Play this year, but know that the team is working tirelessly, full of energy and has already made a lot of progress. When the time comes, we are happy to share with you everything we can.
Christian Daly
To smooth over the players’ frustration, the producer has published yet another concept art for the upcoming game. It depicts Antivan Raven, a member of the famous guild of assassins, spies, and thieves, which we have known from the very first game in the series.

