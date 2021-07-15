new format and playoffs, there is the date

Less than a week after the end of the triumphal Euro 2020, which reported theItaly on the roof of the continent after 53 years, the new season of the Serie A has already experienced its first official act, the calendar draw of the 2021-’22 championship. All the news of the new Serie A calendar

As is well known, for the first time in history the order of the matches of the return round will not follow that of the ascending phase of the tournament. A novelty with which fans will have to learn to live and that puts the Serie A in line with the other top leagues in Europe, which have long adopted the so-called “Asymmetric“.

This change does not seem to worry much, at least for the moment, the presidents and managers of the teams of the top league, if it is true that the dominant theme during the draw ceremony of the calendar was that concerning the reopening of stadiums already in view of the first day of the 21-22 August.

Reopening that the presidents would like total, with the 100% capacity, after it had been made official in recent weeks by sources of the government the ability to start “only” with a 25%. Too little for companies hard hit on the front of budgets from almost a championship and a half played behind closed doors, with all the consequences of the case at the box office level, read match day and campaign season tickets.

So, as reported by ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ and as already clearly mentioned by the president of Lega Dal Pino, the companies are ready to ask the Government for a 100% reopening immediately, through the use of the Green Pass. Tug of war in sight since the Government would not want to go beyond a 50% for the first days, but on the sidelines of the birth of the new season the clubs of the top league have found themselves on similar positions also on another “historical” theme, that of the reform of the championships.

As reported by the ‘Corriere dello Sport’, in fact, on the tables of the managers of the top league has long since arrived a dossier signed by Deloitte that provides for a reform of the format of the Serie A to be adopted by 2024. More than a reform, it would be a real revolution, providing not only for the reduction of participants from the current 20 teams to 18, as had been the case from 1988 until 2005, but also the introduction of Playoffs to assign the badge and of the Playouts for the demotion.

As for the latter, we go towards one or two direct descents in B, with playoff between the third of the A and the third (or the second, in case of a single direct relegation) of the Serie B, a model already in place in Germany.

As for the playoffs, a formula with four, six or eight participating teams is being studied. Still to be defined would be the structure of the post season, with tennis scoreboard, in case of four or eight participants (respectively with semi-finals or quarters) or with two groups of three and possible final between the winners. The revolution is ready, but for sure it would be something revolutionary, still not implemented in any of the top leagues in Europe. And destined to divide the front of the big ones.

OMNISPORT | 15-07-2021 08:07