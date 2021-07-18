News

new nightmare for the English court

New nightmare for the Queen Elizabeth. To throw back into the “panic” Buckingham Palace the possible return of Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the “rebellious” couple who moved their residence to Los Angeles where they expressed their opposition to the Royal family, could participate in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

Lady Diana ” would be shaken by the division between Harry and Wllliam. And he would have loved Meghan.

Platinum Party

Anniversary events are expected to take place during an extra large version of the Bank holiday, from 2 to 5 June. In the busy calendar of celebrations a “Platinum Party” of the Palace, a live concert from Buckingham Palace, on Saturdays, and a “Jubilee Pageant”, a Sunday parade in costume along the streets of central London. And despite the media delirium that could be unleashed for Meghan’s return “home”, it seems that the Queen wants to “stretch an olive branch” to the couple.

Lady Diana

A sign of peace after the failure of the reunion of the two brothers William and Harry that would benefit the affairs of the Palace. The Princes participated next to each other in the short ceremony for the inauguration of the bronze statue in honor of their mother Lady Diana who would have turned 60 on the first of July. Many have hoped, first of all Paul Burrell, butler of Lady D, that the occasion so touching would bring the brothers closer together. It was also thought that the meeting, immediately after the ceremony, with Kate Middleton, who has always been linked to Harry, would be decisive.

Archie and Lilibet Diana

And instead, Harry of England immediately returned to his wife Meghan Markle and children Archie and Lilibet Diana: no reconciliation with William. Lots of smoke and little roast. Harry was back in the UK a week ago, the 5 days of quarantine for Covid at Frogmore Cottage, the short ceremony for the inauguration of the statue and the day after the flight to Montecito, Los Angeles.

Kensington Palace

The prince had arrived just 20 minutes before the event in kensington palace’s Sunken gardens, showing himself so cheerful and smiling that experts from the royal family immediately claimed that he was trying to hide his discomfort. Harry should have met the Queen – who returned to Windsor Castle from Scotland – for a private face-to-face, but Buckingham Palace has not confirmed. A mystery that agitates the Court, as well as the hypothesis of Meghan’s arrival for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The only thing that is certain is that grudges are still ardoring. And Diana’s dream of seeing the two children in harmony, with Harry complicit in William at the time of ascending the throne, still seems far away.

soap work

On the other hand, the Palace desperately needs to reinforce the image of the Royal Family both from a diplomatic point of view and from a philanthropic point of view, “eliminating that bad aftertaste from the mouths of the British”. And the Jubilee, a million-pound deal, fundamental to support the British economy, is the showcase of the power of the monarchy, on the eve of a succession to the throne. The Queen and Buchingham Palace fear that the anniversary will be overshadowed by the Sussex soap opera. And the olive branch could turn into an anti-melodrama balm.


