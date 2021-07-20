new project inspired by classical musicals

Jennifer Lopez is about to develop new projects based on some musicals, including those of the icons Rodgers &Hammerstein.

The superstar and partners of his Nuyorican Productions, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina (the latter his manager), have signed a deal with Skydance Television, which will allow them to access Concord’s vast catalog of musicals.

The archives include an extensive production of musicals by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, authors of hits such as “Oklahoma!”, “The Sound of Music”, “Carousel”, “The King and I” and “South Pacific”, to name but a few.

The agreement provides for J-Lo to act in at least one of these shows, which will be restored for Broadway audiences.

“Musicals were an important part of my childhood. We look forward to starting our collaboration with Skydance and Concord in reinterpreting some of the most classic musicals and bringing them back to life for a new generation,” Lopez said in a statement.

Bill Bost, President of Skydance Television, added: “Jennifer Lopez is an international icon in the truest sense of the word and we are excited to expand our relationship with Concord and join forces with such a fantastic creative reality. Skydance aims to create stories that appeal to viewers around the world and Jennifer is the perfect partner to create a new version of these beloved and classic musicals for twenty-first century audiences.