new skins and exclusive event

Big news is coming on Fortnite, the battle royale of Epic Games. There is talk of three surprise crossovers with skins and an exclusive event

The success of Fortnite it is not yet destined to stop. Epic Games he wants to do things big, and is working on some crossovers and level partnerships that will keep players glued to the screen. Now more than a month after the arrival of Season 7, it’s time for news that will accompany those provided by the Battle Pass.

There are already several unlockable skins simply by leveling up, such as that of Sanchez, Rick. But obviously for the software house this is not enough, on the contrary. And it is precisely for this reason that we speak of well three crossovers which – a bit surprisingly – should soon arrive and enrich even more the battle royale.

Fortnite, Naruto, Stranger Things and Ariana Grande arrive

Two crossovers have already been talked about in recent days, while the third is an absolute novelty: on Fortnite will arrive soon Naruto, Stranger Things and Ariana Grande. As for the anime character, a negotiation has been started with the Shueisha publishing house to allow the inclusion of a new skin within the videogame. It is still unclear if it will be unlockable through challenges or simply buying it with the shop in-game. Same goes for Stranger Things, with an epic crossover achieved thanks to a partnership with Netflix. You just have to figure out which of the young heroes will become part of the battle royale: it will be Eleven the “chosen one”?

And finally Ariana Grande, not just with the personal skin. As announced by several leakers and dataminers, the American pop star will hold a real live concert that will also be broadcast on YouTube and Twitch. A bit like what happened in the past with Travis Scott and Marshmello, the idea of Epic Games is to break every record to the sound of numbers. Given the popularity of the singer, it is not so difficult to think that it will happen just as expected.