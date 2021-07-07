New Test Drive: Unlimited in Hong Kong and Coming September 22, 2022

On Nacon Connect announced the exact release date of the Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown – September 22, 2022, at PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

In addition, the developers revealed the scene – Hong Kong Island, which is created in a one-to-one ratio. The team promises not only city races, but also the opportunity to travel to the suburbs, where there will be wastelands and forests.

Loading... Advertisements

The gameplay of the game will remain true to the original Test Drive Unlimited – this is an online race where many players are present in the world at the same time. There will be two paths of progress – law-abiding and bandit.