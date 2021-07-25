Newspapers and paparazzi killed her, then reveals her regret

Britney Spears against legal protection

Pink regrets not having shown his support for Britney Spears during such a difficult period for her, between the legal battle to free herself from the protection of her father, to the interference of the media that have brought out the worst of her career, making her a slave to her weaknesses. “I can only imagine how she felt and that she would have needed support,” explained the star of ‘Just Give Me A Reason.’ “The media have torn it apart, the paparazzi are the scum. I wish I could reach her and hug her.”

Pink shows all its support per Britney Spears and regrets that she was not close enough to her during the period of their rise to success. Interviewed during the programa ‘Watch What Happens Live’, the star of ‘Just give me a reason’ answers the questions of a fan who asks her what she thinks of Britney, the painful period she is facing in the legal battle to free her father and the documentary about her life, Framing Britney Spears’, the latest that highlights a life of unruliness and scandals of the pop star. “I love Britney, I would like to be by her side but I’m not. I think we would all like to know how to feel and protect her, because she is incredibly sweet and I just want her to be happy.” explains the singer, 41 years old.

Pink against the media that have exploited Britney Spears

Her regret is not being able to show Britney her support, during such a difficult time. One thing is certain: the media brought out the worst in her and dragged her into a vortex that enslaved her to her weaknesses. “I don’t like feeling helpless or not helpful, I can only imagine how she felt and that she would need support,” Pink explained. “The media have torn it apart, the paparazzi are the scum. I wish I could reach her and hug her in a hug”. Of the hypocrisy of the media and their ability to highlight only the negative of her career, Britney herself had spoken on Instagram, admitting that she cried after watching the latest documentary about her life: “These documentaries are so hypocritical… they criticize the media and then do the same thing??? damnation… I do not know you but I would like to remind you that although I have had some rather difficult moments in my life, I have had as many incredible and unfortunately, my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative!”.

