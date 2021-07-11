Nexomon’s RPG Adventure Coming to Consoles

Publisher PQube and studio Vewo Interactive have announced that they will release the console’s original game Nexomon. It is coming soon to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.

The original monster-taming RPG adventure Nexomon came out on mobile and has been downloaded over a million times. A year ago, the game appeared on Steam and received very positive reviews.

In Nexomon we have to find, catch and train over 300 unique monsters. There are ten vibrant regions on the world map, each with new monsters and challenges. Clashes with other trainers and legendary champions take place in a step-by-step mode.

Also available on Steam since last year is Nexomon: Extinction, a sequel to the original Nexomon.