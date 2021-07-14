Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection Introduces in-Game Graphics Settings on PC

A month after its release, the PC version of Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection received in-game graphics settings.

At the start, players had to change the resolution using the launch parameters in the game properties on Steam, and also switch games to full-screen mode each time they were launched since they were always launched in a window.

Loading... Advertisements

A recent update has added the ability to select full-screen mode and resolution in games, as well as enable or disable sync, triple buffering, anti-aliasing, depth of field, and shadows.

Recall that while Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection does not support keyboard and mouse, even in the main menu. The collection includes Ninja Gaiden Sigma (2007), Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 (2009), and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge (2012).