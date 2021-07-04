No Man’s Sky Free PC Game Download Full Version

No Man’s Sky is a space sandbox released for PC, combining two genres that are well known to gamers. The game allows you to explore the galaxy from the cockpit of the ship, as in classic space simulators, and at the same time also offers the opportunity to explore the surface of the planets, which was implemented in the well-known style of first-person shooter games. person. The production was created at the Joe Danger series’ Hello Games studio and is by far the most ambitious of their projects to date. The authors describe their work as an homage to old science fiction novels, of which the title is complete, both in terms of plot and visual style.

No Man’s Sky Plot

The action of the game takes place in the indefinite future. The game takes place in a procedurally generated galaxy of more than eighteen trillion planets, which in practice means that no matter how many people buy this title and how long it will play, most of the universe will remain undiscovered.

Virtually all the elements of the virtual world have been generated. In this way, planetary systems and their planets, all flora and fauna along with behavior patterns, various geological structures, as well as individual aliens inhabiting some buildings and space stations were created. However, it is important that the galaxy that players visit is shared by all, not recreated every time the game starts. This allows fans to share coordinates that lead to discovered planets and when other users go to the indicated coordinates, they will find the exact same thing as their predecessors.

No Man’s Sky does not offer a traditional story campaign: it is a true sandbox and nothing limits the freedom of the players. We are motivated by the task of reaching the center of the galaxy and discovering what there is to travel and improve the ship. It should take a minimum of thirty hours to accomplish this, but then we can keep playing forever. We start the game in a random place on the outskirts of the galaxy.

No Man’s Sky Mechanics

In No Man’s Sky released for PC, XONE, and PS4, we look at events from a first-person perspective. Gameplay in space resembles skill star simulators, with observation taking place from the ship’s cockpit. While the exploration of the planets was done in the way known from FPS games. The production was developed as a total sandbox, so the world is completely open and without barriers, which, of course, does not mean that it is safe in all places. To simplify the player’s activity, it can be divided into several groups, among which we will find activities related to exploration, combat and trade, including the collection of resources and the production of things (crafting system).

The player cannot destroy or steal everything that is valuable with impunity. The galaxy is patrolling the so-called Guardians (Sentinels), or robots that maintain balance in space. However, achieving success requires a fairly aggressive approach to development, so confrontations with the Guardians are inevitable. The cosmos also inhabits many foreign races. While we play with some, we ally and others become our enemies; it depends mainly on our actions.

We won’t find any skill trees or character classes here. The development is carried out by grinding the skills of the player himself and improving the ship, weapons and the self-built base, for which he needs construction plans, found on planets, in some merchants and received as rewards for completing small tasks. If we die on the surface of a celestial body, we lose the equipment that we carry at that time and we respect ourselves on the ship. On the other hand, death in outer space is paid for with the loss of items carried on board and damage to some systems on board, which must then be repaired.

Title: No Man’s Sky

Genre: Action

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

No Man’s Sky minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7

Processor : Intel Core i3

Memory : 8 GB RAM

Graphics: nVidia GTX 480

Storage: 10 GB available space

No Man’s Sky Recommended Requirements :

Unknown or pending publication.

