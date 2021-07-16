no to City, Liverpool, Bayern and United

Turin – The European because the market it ignites around his name, but the blue triumph culminated in the delicious penalties of Wembley it confirmed ancient certainties. Those that have convinced four top clubs in continental football (4, for now) to probe the ground for Frederick Church : who moving trusted intermediaries to understand how feasible the possible operation was, who by contacting the Juventus thanks to a consolidated feeling between companies used to dealing. And the ankle injury that prevented the former Fiorentina from participating in the entire match against the English, including the exciting tail from the diskette , has not changed anything about the interest of Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City.

From Guardiola to Chelsea, everyone wants Chiesa

Yes, Pep Guardiola has also set his sights on the outside and those who follow the transfer market will not be surprised: already in the summer of 2018 the Catalan coach had made it clear to the Citizens management that that peperino there – all quality, dribbling and hunger – deserved to be followed carefully. At that time the Viola was able to resist, but now the Champions of England insist despite the fact that in pink the English are already very well supplied on the bands, starting from the Algerian Riyad Mahrez up to the English Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling. But evidently those who are used to buying continuously do not like to settle. So, eye! It is true that, net of the fact that all Juventus players are not Incedible regardless (Christian Ronaldo it has always been a world apart, he is the only one who decides for himself the team in which to play), there are some fixed points and church it is one of them. The answer came from the Continassa before the foreign sirens it was always the same: Faith is not touched, Faith is not in sale, Faith was not taken off the market because it simply never entered it.

Loading... Advertisements

All the insights on the Tuttosport edition