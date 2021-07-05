Noita Free PC Game Download Full Version

Noita is a roguelike production developed by the independent studio Nolla Games; We are talking about a team created by three developers who previously worked on games like Crayon Physics Deluxe, The Swapper, and Environmental Station Alpha, among others. The production was created for the PC platform. Noita free download PC.

Noita Plot

In Noita, the story layer plays a secondary role. During the game, we play the role of a wizard who traverses the gloomy subsoil and faces the dangers that lurk there.

Mechanical Noita

Over the course of the adventure on the Noit PC platform, we watch the action from the side, exploring locations and taking out crowds of enemies. The protagonist uses a wide range of spells based on elements that he expands as he progresses. These spells allow you not only to kill enemies but also to manipulate the game world, often allowing you to enter inaccessible places. Remembering a rain cloud, we can fill the cavity with water lifting the hero; cooling heated lava, we freeze it, creating a transition to the other side of the hot lake; and firing fire projectiles at the stalactites, we ripped them off the ceiling, dropping them directly on the heads of the opponents below.

It’s worth remembering that the creators decided to implement the permadeath mechanic, so after death, we have nothing else to do but start the fight again. The matter is further complicated by the fact that the individual locations are procedural, so we face different challenges during each game.

Loading... Advertisements

Noita Free Download PC.

Download Now

Title: Noita

Genre: Action / Roguelike

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Noita minimum requirements:

OS: Windows Vista, 7, 8 / 8.1, 1

Processor : Dual Core CP

Memory : 4GB RA

Graphics: 512MB VRAM, OpenGL 3.0 support

Storage: 512 MB available space

Noita recommended requirements:

OS: Windows Vista, 7, 8 / 8.1, 10

Processor : The more cores the superior

Memory : 8GB RA

Graphics: 1024MB VRAM, OpenGL 3.0 support

Storage: 512 MB available space

How to download Noita: