Non-stop market – Rumors, negotiations and background of July 15

Atalanta

Currently the market is at a standstill, but the arrival of Juan Musso it has upset the hierarchies in the Atalanta house. Pierluigi Gollini, number 95 Nerazzurri, showed up regularly at the rally on July 12, but his future seems to be far from Bergamo. Some rejections of Gian Piero Gasperini during last season and several unconvincing performances led the Nerazzurri coach to ask for another goalkeeper: precisely for this reason the former Verona will try his luck elsewhere, probably abroad. In the last few hours Wolverhampton have also moved, the English team is looking for a replacement after the departure of Rui Patricio. The demands of the orobic club could also be lowered given the need to sell the player already in this market window. At the moment no offers have yet been delivered, but the negotiation could be successful even with a proposal of around 15-20 million euros. A return to England therefore seems to be the ideal solution for everyone, the condition that Gollini himself will ask for will be to play with continuity. In recent days Fiorentina had also moved, the viola had thought of an exchange with Lirola. In the background there is also Lazio, but at the moment the Biancocelesti have not made official offers. Gollini meanwhile trains in Zingonia together with his teammates, but after 112 appearances with the Nerazzurri shirt his adventure in Bergamo (except for last-minute reversals) seems to have come to an end.

Cagliari

Inter is willing to accept a small compensation to free Radya Nainggolan in the direction of Cagliari, but the Nerazzurri were clear and at the ninja have already communicated that he can also leave for free, but without any good exit. Within the negotiation, precisely for this reason, Dalbert or Nandez could therefore return, followed for some time by the Nerazzurri. To report it is the Corriere dello Sport.

Diego Godin and a summer in which he will almost certainly leave the Cagliari. Leonardo Semplici, coach confirmed for the 2021/22 season after the salvation won in recent months, also admitted it: “The Godin situation – said Semplici – is unfortunately the result of this historical moment, but its quality is indisputable”. Class of ’86, Godin arrived last summer from Inter.

FLORENCE

It is and continues to be the name of Stefano Sensi the hottest one for fiorentina’s midfield. According to the Corriere dello Sport Inter would not want to deprive themselves of the former Sassuolo but it is also true that it considers it a second line. For this reason, if the viola knocked on the door of the Nerazzurri with an offer articulated on a onerous loan of three million and redemption obligation at twelve (with various bonuses), then Sensi could really take the road to Florence.

inter

Hector Bellerin it is Inter’s first goal to replace Achraf Hakimi on the right wing. The Nerazzurri have proposed a loan with the right of redemption and the Spanish side has already said yes, but the green light from Arsenal is still missing. Despite the contacts for the class of ’95 have been going on for weeks now, the one with the Gunners it is becoming a real tug of war. The London club values Bellerin at 20 million euros and strictly wants the obligation of redemption (or an outright transfer), while Inter today cannot afford investments of this type due to its precarious financial situation. Bellerin, for his part, would also be willing to reduce his salary (at Inter he would sign a five-year report of about 3.5 million euros per season) in order to sign with the Beneamata and crown an authentic dream: to live and play in Milan, the city of fashion, a world in which his family has been working for generations. The game is still open, Inter and Bellerin do not give up, but in the absence of arsenal’s ok the Marotta-Ausilio duo is forced to evaluate different alternatives.

Inter accelerates to get to Keita Balde, the Spanish striker is in fact one of Simone Inzaghi’s demands for the attack. Today long meeting for Frederick Pastorello, the player’s agent, and the Nerazzurri management. The agent talked about it at the end, intercepted by TMW’s microphones: “The meeting went well, we took stock of various situations. Can Inter rest easy on Lukaku? Romelu is now on a well-deserved vacation. I came to talk about Keita Balde, Inter is still interested: Inzaghi knows him very well and is evaluating himself”.

Not only Nicholas Barella, at Inter also Milan Skriniar it attracted the premier league bigs. As he points out this morning Tuttosport, Paratici’s Tottenham in particular would like to bring him to London despite his high market valuation (50 million euros). For his part, we always read in the newspaper, the Slovak central would prefer, however, to remain in the Nerazzurri and continue his journey with the Beneamata.

At Inter we also work on the outputs: Dalbert he will soon become a new Cagliari player. According to what has been collected by TMW, the player will go to Sardinia on loan with the right of redemption set at 7 million euros.

It died in the bud, according to today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the suggestion of the market Valentino Lazaro-Benfica. The side owned by Inter – we read – does not seem convinced of the destination, with the Nerazzurri and his entourage who will therefore have to look for a new accommodation after the non-redemption by Borussia Monchengladbach.

JUVENTUS

Within the next 24-48 hours Juventus will present an official offer to Sassuolo for Manuel Locatelli. As he points out Tuttosport, after the Livorno summit last Friday at the home of Massimiliano Allegri, the Bianconeri are ready to attempt the lunge for the young European champion midfielder. Multi-year loan in Church style with redemption, of just under 40 million euros requested by the neroverdi, which becomes mandatory to achieve certain objectives and bonuses. Today, or at the latest tomorrow, the proposal will be presented in detail to Carnevali, with the desire to close thanks to the agreement in principle already found with the player.

There is the permanence hypothesis for Mattia De Sciglio at Juventus. As he writes this morning Tuttosport, the Bianconeri side could be confirmed by his mentor Massimiliano Allegri after the non-redemption by Olympique Lyon. If tempting offers do not arrive, especially from abroad, the class of ’92 will then play its cards in Turin.

One or two transfers: Juventus is preparing to thin out its defense and, as reported this morning Tuttosport, could greet both Merih Demiral who Daniele Rugani over the summer. According to what the newspaper reports, Fiorentina, Bologna, Besiktas and Betis move in particular on the Italian central.

The future of Merih Demiral it could be far from Turin. As he writes this morning Tuttosport, the Turkish defender would be in the sights of Atalanta, Everton and Tottenham and an offer of about 35 million euros would convince Juventus to sacrifice him on the market as early as this summer. Everything is still possible for the former Sassuolo, who at the beginning of next week in the meantime will be at the disposal of the new Bianconeri coach Massimiliano Allegri.

At Juve there is optimism for the renewal of Paulo Dybala. As he points out La Gazzetta dello Sport today, the Bianconeri would have ensured a leading role for the Argentine star, ready to become the totem of the Old Lady (from 2022-23) after another year of coexistence with Cristiano Ronaldo. In the coming days – writes the rosy – Dybala will meet the management, then his agent Jorge Antun will arrive in the city and will try to speed up the negotiation. Juve is confident, the Joya closer to the new agreement.

Latium

In the rain of Auronzo, the Latium he finds his own Magician. Luis Albertor who last night joined the team in retreat, this morning he carried out the first training on the field under the orders of Maurizio Sarri. The Spanish midfielder yesterday had a telephone conversation with the ds Do, then once he arrived under the Dolomites he had a face-to-face confrontation with the new coach and his teammates, all very irritated by his disrespectful behavior last week, when he decided not to show up at the rally and medical examinations. The alarm has not fully returned, the case remains open (he received a hefty fine), as are the market rumors concerning him. Milan and Villarreal they are vigilant about him: if they manage to satisfy lotito’s requests (50 million), he will be sold. But in the meantime Luis Alberto he put himself at the disposal of Sarri, who after talking to us and explaining the movements immediately used him in tactical exercises as a left intermediate.

MILAN

Olivier Giroud he landed in Milan, where his first adventure in Serie A awaits him, with the Milan shirt: the tip French will sign a two-year contract of 3.5 million euros per season, with an option on the third. Milan will pay, for the transfer of French, to Chelsea one million euros, plus another bonus. For the former Chelsea footballer, medical examinations are set for tomorrow.

Not only Giroud: for Brahim Diaz operation closed for a two-year loan of 3 million, while 22 million is set for redemption and 26 the counter-return by Real Madrid. The Spaniard is expected to be in Milan by Saturday and is eager to join Pioli’s group, which in the meantime today has strengthened with the arrival of Olivier Giroud.

Fodé Ballo-Touré it is the third purchase of the day of Milan, very active on the market in these hours: the full-back owned by Monaco, identified as the ideal deputy of Theo Hernandez, will land in the Rossoneri for 4 million euros plus 500 thousand euros in bonuses, according to what Sky reveals. This is the third arrival of the day for the Rossoneri, who are already waiting for him in the week, after Brahim Diaz and Giroud, the latter already in Milan.

Sportmediaset takes stock of Luis Alberto and on the future of the Lazio trequartista. Milan is trying to convince the Bianconcelesti to let him leave: Claudio Lotito values the player 45-50 million euros, but the Rossoneri could put on the table two between Rafael Leao, Mattia Caldara and Samuel Castillejo. Maurizio Sarri greatly appreciates the Portuguese, but the will could be to propose Alexis Saelemaekers as a counterpart.

Milan pushes to take Kaio Jorge from Santos. There are two valid solutions: in January at zero parameter or anticipate the purchase in the summer. Milan is working on both possibilities. It depends on the evolution of the negotiation and the competition of other clubs. The cost of the operation, if it were concluded in the summer, would be EUR 10 million, to which commissions would then have to be added. The crux is right here, with the agents of the footballer who could lower their claims but only slightly. The footballer has made a sort of promise to Santos not to start at zero, but only in the coming days it will be clearer if Milan is willing to put on the plate both the money for the card and those for the commissions.

Naples

Nice satisfaction for Giovanni Di Lorenzo, who after having brought the European Championship back to Italy also enjoys the esteem of his club, with the second renewal in two years. Through the official website, Napoli has in fact communicated the renewal of the side until 2026: “SSC Napoli announces that the extension of the contract of the footballer Giovanni Di Lorenzo until June 30, 2026 has been deposited”. A way to armor one of the best side of our league, a great protagonist also at international level: at Euro2020 the full-back entered the field at the debut, Italy-Turkey, to never leave it again.

Rome

Rome and Granit Xhaka they are to the details. The Swiss arsenal is getting closer and closer to the Friedkins’ company: the latest proposal of the Giallorossi has reached 18 million euros with bonuses and the goal is to give the midfielder to José Mourinho already for the beginning of the withdrawal. haka has already said yes to Roma. What comes from the capital are signs of confidence for the arrival of the player at the court of the Special One, with Xhaka who has already accepted a four-season contract of about 5 million, facilitated by the Growth Decree.

Turin

Termination of the contract with Torino for Salvatore Sirigu. This is the statement of the granata club: “Torino Football Club announces that it has terminated by consensus the sports performance contract with the footballer Salvatore Sirigu. President Urbano Cairo, who has always appreciated his seriousness, his commitment and his qualities, would like to thank Salvatore for his generous contribution offered in these years spent in Taurus and wishes him the best in the continuation of his career”.

UDINESE

Udinese is among the most active companies on the market these hours. Friulian society is about to define the arrival of Pedro Pereira from Benfica. The former Crotone right-back is arriving from the Lusitanian club and he will be the deputy Nahuel Molina: on the way out there is instead Jens Stryger Larsen for which Galatasaray’s offer was not considered sufficient by the parties. Friulians also very active among the poles: Juan Musso sold to Atalanta, the first name is that of Mark Silvestri of Hellas Verona, also appreciated by the technician Gotti but the company is advancing contacts for Luis Maximiano of Sporting CP. Expensive business but considered an opportunity between present and future by pozzo and for this reason an investment that they are ready to make. Advanced negotiations with the entourage and with the Portuguese company. At the moment Maximiano is on pole. Not only that: it is also closing a blow for the defense. In definition the landing of Kamil Glik from Benevento.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Further details on the negotiation that should bring Raphael Varane to Manchester United. According to what was found by RMC Sport the French is very close to the agreement with the red devils. The English club’s offer to Real Madrid, which has already lost Sergio Ramos this summer, is still missing. 28 years old, the French wears the shirt Blanca since 2011 and is expiring contract in June 2022.

From one Portuguese to another, Wolverhampton announces a new goalkeeper who will replace the neo-Romanist Rui Patricio: it is José Sá, 28, from Olympiacos. Five-year contract for the extreme defender, coincidentally, managed by Jorge Mendes.

Leicester announce the purchase of Ryan Bertrand. 31 years old, the player was released after a long spell at Southampton. For him three-year contract with the Foxes.

LALIGA

After a good European, Martin Braithwaite he will leave Barcelona, closed by the arrivals of Depay and Aguero. The Danish striker, bought in January 2020 by the Blaugrana, would have many offers from England, as reported sport: West Ham, Norwich and Brighton would have asked for information, but Valencia in Spain would also be interested. The striker is valued at 15 million, and Barcelona is confident that they can sell him already in the coming weeks.

LIGUE 1

With the purchase of Gigio Donnarumma, officially announced yesterday, Paris Saint-Germain has nine goalkeepers in the squad! This is reported by L’Equipe, which explains how the parisian club’s plans are to keep the former Milan goalkeeper in the squad for next season, Keylor Navas and Alexandre Letellier who will be the third goalkeeper. There are therefore six extreme defenders coming out, from Sergio Rico and Alphonse Areola who have offers from abroad, to Denis Franchi, Marcin Bulka, Garissone Innocent and Lucas Lavallé, who will have to find a new club during the summer.

According to reports from RMC Sport Lawyn Kurzawa could leave Paris Saint-Germain. The French club is very close to the agreement with Galatasaray for the sale of the left-back. Recall that already on Monday another left-back was sold, namely Mitchel Bakker to Bayer Leverkusen. With only Juan Bernat as interpreter of the role it is likely to expect the search for a new player and in this respect attention to Théo Hernandez, whose latest Rumors market talk about how the player never came off the Parisian radar.

It is one of the most attractive names on the market, given its young age and the contract expiring in 2022. Eduardo Camavingaa has so many requests from every European country but, come reports The Telegraph, the young man would have confided that he would see Spain in his future. Despite the pressure of Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and PSG at home, the 18-year-old dreams of La Liga, despite the fact that neither Real Madrid nor Barcelona have so far made proposals to Rennes owner of the card.

Marseille announces a reinforcement in defense: it is William Saliba, on loan from Arsenal. Born in 2001, the player is back from six months on loan to Nice.

What anticipated in the past few hours, Nice has won Calvin Stengs (22). The Dutch striker of Suriname origin, assisted by Raiola, arrives from AZ Alkmaar and signs a five-year contract with the club French.

EREDIVISIE

Arjen Robben he says enough, this time definitively. After the sensational return to the field, a return to the origins in “his” Groningen, the Dutch fantasist decided to hang his shoes on the nail once and for all. He did so with a letter published on his official channels: “Dear friends from the world of football, I have decided to stop my football career. A very difficult choice. I want to thank everyone for all the moving support.” Robben, born in 1984, has worn the prestigious shirts of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich in his career and has worn the shirt of the national team Oranje 96 times.