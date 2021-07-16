Sports

not only Locatelli, another gift for Allegri

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Juventus has begun summer preparations for the new season. So much enthusiasm around the black and white team, from this year led, again, by Max Allegri.

Despite some mishap, the new black and white creature is taking shape. In the day are expected news on the front Manuel Locatelli, the Old Lady’s number one goal.

The negotiations with Sassuolo would be well underway. The Italian midfielder, a great protagonist at Euro 2020, would be convinced to dress in black and white. to find the economic agreement for the tag.

Meanwhile, as reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, CR7 would have made it known that it was ready to join the team black and white and having no intention of moving.

Max Allegri, therefore, will be able to count both on Paulo Dybala, seeking ransom, which on Cristiano Ronaldo, determined to play another starring season with Juventus.

Loading...
Advertisements

There would also be the date of the Portuguese’s return to Turin to join his companions: July 25. No stomach ache, no desire to leave. CR7 feels still completely black and white.

Finally, from France, they insist: PSG would be thinking of “get rid” of Mauro Icardi. The Argentine would love juventus but only under certain economic conditions. Last minute opportunity?

OMNISPORT | 16-07-2021 08:39

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

453
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
341
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
338
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
327
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
309
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
307
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
292
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
284
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
252
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
219
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top