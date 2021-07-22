“Not respected the distancing between people”

Representatives of the League showed up in Viale Jenner, at one o’hour on Friday, in front of the headquarters of the Islamic center, to denounce that the anti-distancing rules would not be respected and work would be done to expand the place where you pray without authorizations.





The presidium was attended among others by Silvia Sardone, a Member of the European Parliament, according to whom “the mayor Beppe Sala, in the election campaign, had said that he would close the abusive mosques, but he did not do so. We would like to know if Sala has the same objective as the green mayor of Strasbourg who, with two million euros financed by Erdogan, would like to build the largest mosque in Europe». Sardone went on to say that he wanted “where the money comes from, that the sermons be made in Italian and a register of imams”.





Stefano Bolognini, regional councilor and city commissioner of the League, said that “we are sure that no distancing rules are respected inside. This place, for the police headquarters, is not a place of worship. If these people want to preach and pray, they must abide by the rules. Unfortunately, in the past, within these dark areas, imams preached terrorism.







And Massimiliano Bastoni, a municipal and regional councilor, denounced that he had been “beaten by the Islamic militants of the abusive mosque” because he would have discovered “the works of expansion of the place of prayer”.













