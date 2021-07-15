TMW/TuttoC.com Michele Criscitiello, director of tuttomercatoweb.com, via Twitter he took stock of the appeals filed by Serie C clubs regarding the exclusion from the next championship. “Chievo (B), Novara, Carpi, Samb, Casertana and Paganese (C) close to exclusion from professionalism. Today’s chances are very few. Next Thursday we will go to the Board of Guarantee (40% chance). In case of negative opinion, Tar of Lazio (20%) and council of state (5%)”.





