of those who will be “guests in the studio” – Libero Quotidiano





Maria De Filippi these days you are enjoying a bit of vacation and relaxation waiting to start recording the new edition of There’s Mail For You. Recordings that will continue throughout the year and for the first months of 2022. De Filippi has always said that among all her programs There is mail for you is the one she prefers and that engages her the most. Also because it always reserves sensational surprises.





But be careful because this year there could be a crazy protagonist. second who, among the vip guests of the next edition there may be a former member of the royal family of England: Meghan Markle will go to Is There Mail For You? It would be a really good fault for De Filippi, for Mediaset and for Italian TV. Is it just an indiscretion of Alfonso Signorini’s magazine? Or will we really see Prince Harry’s wife on TV?





The program, which is the blockbuster auditel of the winter Saturdays of Canale 5, will return in January 2022 with the twenty-fifth season with the stories of ordinary people who decide to talk about their lives on TV, with the various reunions, reconciliations and gags with famous people. Maybe even with Meghan Markle.

