Only One or Two Respawn Staff Are Working on Titanfall Issues

Earlier this month, unknown hackers hacked into Apex Legends’ Battle Royale to demand that Respawn developers rescue the original Titanfall. The authors allegedly ignore the problem of DDoS attacks that made the 2014 shooter unplayable.

Respawn’s director of communications, Ryan Rigney, later said the hackers hadn’t gotten anywhere. Rigney noted that the problem has been acknowledged several times already, that it is very difficult to solve it and that the team continues to look for ways to protect Titanfall from DDoS attacks.

Now the media has taken notice of the live broadcast of Jason Garza, Respawn’s community coordinator, which took place in late June. Answering a question from one of the viewers, Garza stated that the original Titanfall was not abandoned, but only one or two studio employees are working on it. The rest are busy with Apex Legends.

As a reminder, the players created the site savetitanfall.com, which aims to draw attention to the problem of DDoS attacks on Titanfall. The authors of the site note that they have been asking Respawn to fix the problem for more than three years and that the game continues to sell, although it remains unplayable.